Fridley Middle School student recognized as hero for rescuing injured homeowner

A 6th grader from Fridley Middle School was recognized by the Fridley Police Department and Fridley Public Schools Feb. 14 for his role in assisting an injured homeowner earlier this month.

While walking to school, Colby Hanson heard calls for help after Laurie Harms slipped on ice and fractured her hip. Hanson rushed to Harms side and rendered aid, called 911 and waited with her until paramedics arrived.

Harms credited Hanson for saving her life.

“I believe you saved my life,” said Harms. “I can’t thank you enough for what you did for me.”

Harms said her neighborhood doesn’t get a lot of traffic and if it wasn’t for Hanson she could of been laying outside in 12 degree weather until school got out.

“It could of been much worse,” said Hanson.

When paramedics arrived, Harms was rushed to the hospital where she had a total hip replacement.

During the recognition ceremony, Hanson was presented with a Fridley Middle School Excellent Citizen Award and Certificate of Appreciation from the Fridley Police Department.

