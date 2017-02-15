The second annual Doggie Depot returned to Union Depot in Saint Paul on Saturday, Feb. 4. The event featured dog-friendly activities like “Doga,” a yoga class alongside your pooch, the crowning of canine king and queen, and a fashion show. The event was held in the Waiting Room at Union Depot, a great opportunity for dog owners to socialize their pets during the cold winter months. (Sun Focus photos by Sarah Burghardt)

< > More than 15 rescue organizations attended Doggie Depot. These adoptable puppies were tuckered out from all the excitement.