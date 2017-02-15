Community & People

The second annual Doggie Depot returned to Union Depot in Saint Paul on Saturday, Feb. 4. The event featured dog-friendly activities like “Doga,” a yoga class alongside your pooch, the crowning of canine king and queen, and a fashion show. The event was held in the Waiting Room at Union Depot, a great opportunity for dog owners to socialize their pets during the cold winter months. (Sun Focus photos by Sarah Burghardt)

 

Bernese mountain dog Groovy sits patiently and gazes at her owner at Doggie Depot. Hundreds of dogs of all shapes and sizes were able to socialize at Doggie Depot, held at Union Depot in Saint Paul. Many dogs sported creative costumes at Doggie Depot to stand out from the crowd.
More than 15 rescue organizations attended Doggie Depot. These adoptable puppies were tuckered out from all the excitement.