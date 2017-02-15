Columbia Heights Valley View staff members donate time, food and money

< > Valley View staff volunteered at SACA in Columbia Heights. (Photo courtesy of Columbia Heights Public Schools)

A group of approximately 20 teachers and staff from Valley View Elementary School volunteered their time Jan. 25 with Southern Anoka Community Assistance in Columbia Heights. The group donated a total of 111 pounds of food and $95.



“This event was a great reminder that there are incredible people in the Heights community doing important work every single day,” said Valley View Intervention Specialist Steve Rosas, who organized the volunteer opportunity. “They are a direct line of help to the members of Columbia Heights and the surrounding communities.”



Rosas said the volunteering came about as a result of a suggestion. “This volunteer event ties into our staff culture of helping with community engagement and outreach,” he said.

For more information on another opportunity this year, contact Rosas at 763-528-4545 or [email protected]