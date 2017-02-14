Sheriff’s Office to host Scouting Day

Scouting Day 2017 will be 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Ramsey County Public Works facility, 1425 Paul Kirkwold Dr., Arden Hills.



The day is a special event where Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and Cub Scouts learn about the work performed by public safety agencies in Ramsey County. The annual event includes educational activities, equipment displays and demonstrations. Youth and families can interact with deputies, officers and volunteers from Crime Prevention, DARE, K-9 Unit, S.W.A.T. Team, Water Patrol Dive Team, Youth Explorer Post, Community Support Services, County Public Works, Emergency Management, Allina Ambulance, Lake Johanna Fire Department, and the Army National Guard.

Scout leaders are encouraged to register by Friday, Feb. 10.



Register online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Scout2017.



For more information, contact Dep. Tim Schwab, 651-266-7339.