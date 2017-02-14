Police reports from Fridley Jan. 26 – Feb. 1

• Fridley •

Theft, burglary

• Fraud was reported Jan. 26 on the 1500 block of Briardale Road NE.

• A residential burglary was reported Jan. 27 on the 6500 block of East River Road NE.

• A theft was reported Jan. 27 on the 6400 block of Central Avenue NE.

• A male was cited for theft Jan. 27 on the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE.

• A birth certificate was reported stolen Jan. 27 on the 3700 block of East River Road NE.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle Jan. 27 on the 6300 block of Dellwood Drive NE.

• A theft was reported Jan. 27 on the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE.

• A vehicle was reported stolen Jan. 27 on the 5600 block of East River Road NE.

• A shoplifter was reported Jan. 28 on the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle Jan. 28 on the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE.

• A residential burglary was reported Jan. 28 on the 900 block of Lynde Drive NE.

• A female was cited for theft Jan. 28 on the 5600 block of Main Street NE.

• A residential burglary was reported Jan. 28 on the 7400 block of Baker Avenue NE.

• A residential burglary was reported Jan. 28 on the 5700 block of East River Road NE.

• A wallet was reported stolen Jan. 29 on the 6200 block of 5th Street NE.

• A theft was reported Jan. 30 on the 7400 block of Baker Avenue NE.

• A theft was reported Jan. 30 on the 900 block of Overton Drive NE.

• A female was cited for theft Jan. 31 on the 700 block of 53d Avenue NE.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle Feb. 1 on the 1300 block of Hillcrest Drive NE.

• A theft was reported Feb. 1 on the 7200 block of West Commerce Circle NE.

Driving under the influence

• A female driver was arrested for DWI Jan. 26 on the 900 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE.

• A driver was arrested for DWI after almost striking a squad car Jan. 27 on the 100 block of 44th Avenue NE.

Criminal property damage

• A vehicle was reported damaged Jan. 26 on the 5200 block of East River Road NE.

• Property damage was reported Jan. 27 on the 6100 block of Kerry Lane NE.

• A vehicle window was reported broken Jan. 27 on the 1400 block of 66th Avenue NE.

• Property damage was reported Jan. 28 on the 1500 block of South Oberlin Circle NE.

• A vehicle was reported damaged Jan. 28 on the 1300 block of Creek Park Lane NE.

• Vandalism was reported Jan. 30 on the 6600 block of Brookview Drive NE.

• Property damage was reported Jan. 31 on the 100 block of 85th Avenue NE.

• A hit and run was reported Feb. 1 on the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE.

— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers