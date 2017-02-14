Irondale Nordic ski teams compete at conference

The Irondale Nordic Ski Teams competed in NWSC Conference Pursuit on Feb. 1 at Theodore Wirth Park.

The girls team took second place, finishing behind Robbinsdale Armstrong, the top team ranked in the state. A total of Irondale six girls were named all conference, with two honorable mentions. Competing for the team were Claire DuBois, Elizabeth Axberg, Michelle Meyer, Emily Manning, Alyssa Gahr, Maria Doku, Lili Tapper, Zella Fruzyna, Madeline Ocel and Kaisa Stolen.

For the boys team, McEwan Rodefeld finished as the third overall individual. Three boys from Irondale made all conference, and two boys had honorable mentions.

Competing for the boys were Rodefeld, Spenser Brown, Nathan Gahr, Alec Burgoyne, Carlos Momsen, Henry Heinks, Declan Rodefeld, Jeff Sandkuhler, Danny Wessberg and Chris Gottwaldt.

The Nordic ski teams will race in Section Four on Thursday, Feb. 9. The section is one of the toughest sections to make it to state, pitting top-ranked team against each other. The race will be at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington, beginning at 10 a.m. with girls classic. The boys classic will begin at 11 a.m., followed by girls skate-pursuit at 2 p.m., and boys skate-pursuit at 3 p.m.

Compiled by Sarah Burghardt at [email protected]