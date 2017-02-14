Columbia Heights senior signs with Southwest Minnesota State University football

< > Columbia Heights High School Senior Bobby Hosch signed a National Letter of Intent Feb. 1 to play football at Southwest Minnesota State University.

Columbia Heights High School Senior Bobby Hosch signed a National Letter of Intent Feb. 1 to play football at Southwest Minnesota State University. The four-year letter winner, signed as his parents Mike and Jane looked on.



Hosch, a linebacker, was captain during his junior and senior years for the Hylanders. He was selected as the 2016 Twin Cities Red Most Valuable Defensive Player and All District Team. He also earned All-District in 2015 and was a 2014 All Conference Honorable Mention.



His football coach, Matt Townsend, said, “It is exciting to see the work that Bobby put into playing football at Columbia Heights High School pay off and now he will have the opportunity to play football at the next level and pursue a career as a physical education teacher at Southwest Minnesota State University.”