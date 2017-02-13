Police reports from Mounds View from Jan. 26-Feb. 1

• Mounds View •



Theft, burglary

• License plate theft was reported Jan. 26 on the 2200 block of Pinewood Drive.

• Theft was reported Jan. 27 on the 2600 block of Lake Court Drive.

• Theft by swindle was reported Jan. 27 on the 2600 block of County Road I.

• Identity fraud was reported Jan. 28 on the 5400 block of Jackson Drive.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle Jan. 28 on the 8300 block of Eastwood Road.

• Theft of gas was reported Jan. 29 on the 2700 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

• License plate theft was reported Jan. 30 on the 2600 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

• Vehicle theft was reported Jan. 30 on the 7700 block of Silver Lake Road.

• Prescription medications were reported stolen Jan. 30 on the 2600 block of Scotland Court.

• Check fraud was reported Jan. 30 on the 2900 block of Ardan Ave.

• Vehicle theft was reported Jan. 31 on the 2200 block of County Road I.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle Feb. 1 on the 7800 block of Spring Lake Road.

— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers