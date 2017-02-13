Fridley falls twice without Sopa

By Matthew Davis

Contributing Writer

With third-leading scorer Tenzin Sopa sidelined from a car accident, Fridley’s boys basketball team fell twice last week.

Sopa, who averages 10.4 points per game, got into a car accident on his way to a game. He has to sit out while on protocol but doesn’t have any season-ending injuries.

“Hopefully he will be back in the next few weeks,” Fridley coach Jim MacDonald said.

Fridley (11-9, 3-4) first lost 87-77 in double overtime to Brooklyn Center (11-6, 4-2) on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Tri-Metro Conference action. Tirik Reeves, the Tigers leading scorer with 21.2 points per game, led the team with 27 points.

Evan Nelsen put up 17 points, and Jerome Cunningham added 14. Nate Soto had nine points, and Malik Armstrong chipped in six. They helped the Tigers rally from a 40-33 halftime deficit to tie in the second half, 68-68, going into overtime.

Fridley kept pace with the Centaurs in the first overtime to force a second one. The Centaurs then put the game away in the second overtime, 14-4.

Devonta Prince led the Centaurs with 20 points for the team’s fourth-straight win. Five Centaurs finished in double figures.

Fridley looked to bounce back against Farmington (7-10, 3-7) on Wednesday, Feb. 1 with a 36-31 first half lead. But the visitors from the South Suburban Conference outscored Fridley 37-23 in the second half en rout to a 68-59 win.

Soto led Fridley with 16 points while Reeves, Nelsen and Michael Crandall each had 10. Cunningham posted nine.

“We had chances in both games to put it away but just couldn’t get a score and stop,” MacDonald said. “We would get one but not the other.”

Fridley couldn’t stop Farmington’s Sam Wilson enough as he posted a game high 32 points. Adam Weed added 10 points.

Fridley had a chance to end its two-game skid against Concordia Academy (5-13, 0-5) on Tuesday after press deadlines. The Tigers host Columbia Heights (14-5, 2-2) on Thursday at 6 p.m. before getting a rematch with the Centaurs in Brooklyn Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

“We have played a very challenging schedule,” MacDonald said. “Our goal is to prepare for sections, which is as good as any 3A section in the state.”

Tigers stay at .500 mark

Fridley lost to a strong St. Francis girls basketball team on Tuesday, Jan. 31 but bounced back to rout Visitation on Friday, Feb. 3.

“St. Francis is a very good team,” Tigers coach Erik Redepenning said. “We got down early and could not close the gap.”

Only Olivia Hawkins and Patience Williams scored in double figures for the Tigers (9-9) with 12 points apiece in the 67-39 defeat. The Saints (12-6) jumped out to a 40-26 first half lead, and the Tigers mustered 13 points in the second half.

Fridley turned things around against Visitation as four players hit double figures for a 62-43 rout of the Blazers. Britney Smith led the Tigers with 14 points, and Williams and Eboni Davis each had 12. Tyliah Frazier added 10.

Fridley faced Concordia Academy (9-10) on Tuesday after press deadlines. The Tigers will visit rival Columbia Heights (7-10) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

“We beat them two weeks ago and have not swept them in several years,” Redepenning said. “That would be a big deal to get that done.”

Contact Sun Focus sports writers at [email protected]