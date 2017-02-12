Student artists earn 26 Minnesota Scholastic Arts Awards

Sixteen Columbia Heights High School art students have earned a total of 26 Minnesota Scholastic Arts Awards from Art Educators of Minnesota. The art students earned eight gold key, three silver key and 15 honorable mentions.

Two of the student artists earned nine of the awards. Senior Nathan Smoka was selected for three gold key medals and an honorable mention and Senior Adler Burton’s artworks were selected for five honorable mentions.

Four seniors also won gold key awards. Johny Castro was selected for two gold keys. Kira Greenfield, Whitney Meyer and Erna Osmanovic each will receive a gold key. These eight artworks will now compete in the National Scholastic Art Awards competition in New York City later this year.

In the silver key category, Meyer won two awards and Osmanovic one award.

Nine students also received honorable mentions. Juniors Christine Erickson and Greenfield each were recognized twice. Juniors Marni Borders and Keon Lewis Sophomore Hermella Demere and Seniors Osmanovic and Michele Johnson were selected for honorable mentions. The 16 are students of Dane Hodges and Sarah Honeywell.

The 2017 competition had more than 4,300 student entries and student portfolios from across the state. The artwork was judged in 13 categories. All student award honorees will be recognized at the 2017 MSAA ceremony Feb. 18 at the Weisman Art Museum at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. The gold key art awards will be on exhibit Jan. 31-Feb. 18 at the Regis West Gallery on the University of Minnesota Minneapolis campus, 405 21st Ave. S.