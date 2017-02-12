Columbia Heights on seven game winning streak into February

By Matthew Davis

Still not ranked in the Class AAA boys basketball poll, Columbia Heights keeps rolling.

The Hylanders won their seventh-straight contest on Friday, Feb. 3 in an 84-56 blowout of St. Agnes (7-11, 1-5) at home in Tri-Metro Conference play. Columbia Heights (14-5, 2-2) hasn’t lost since Jan. 13, a 77-51 defeat against No. 1-ranked Class AAA DeLaSalle (14-1, 7-0).

“We are currently playing great team basketball with very balanced scoring,” Hylanders coach Willie Braziel said.

Columbia Heights (9-10, 5-0) had four players in double figures to start last week in a 79-62 win at St. Croix Lutheran on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Quentin Hardrict led the Hylanders with 21 points, and Deaundra Roberson added 20. Wendell Matthews had 16, and Dorian Pointdexter posted 14. Christian Kelly chipped in eight.

In the first half, the Hylanders built a double-digit lead of 38-27 by the break. The held on with a 41-35 second half as the Crusaders tried to chip away. Jamaris Johnson led the Crusaders with 21 points while Garrett Maag and Jack Kuchkhahn had 16 and 15 points respectively.

Columbia Heights built a similar lead against St. Agnes in the first half on Feb. 3, a 37-24 advantage, but the Hylanders then hit the gas pedal in the second half. The Hylanders outscored the Aggies 47-32 in the half.

Roberson led the Hylanders with 23 points, and Matthews posted 18. Hardrict had 12 points, and Kadeem Thomas chipped in eight. Kelly and Keon Lewis each had five.

Eleven different Hylanders scored as they emptied the bench in the second half. Antonio Tripplett, Airreon Austin and Aiman Huessein each had three or more points off the bench.

Braziel anticipates a “tougher wee this week on the road against St. Anthony … [Tuesday] and cross-town rival Fridley.”

St. Anthony Village (14-5, 3-3) had a 10-1 start to the season before recent 2-2 stretch in conference play. The Huskies and Hylanders face each other after press deadlines.

Columbia Heights will look for a season sweep of Fridley (11-9, 3-4) on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Hylanders won at home the first time on Jan. 20 in an 82-71 victory.

It gets even tougher for the Hylanders after that with a rematch against DeLaSalle on Tuesday, Feb. 14 in Minneapolis at 7 p.m.

Hylanders fall short to St. Agnes

Looking to bounce back from a blowout loss to St. Croix Lutheran, Columbia Heights fell 67-47 to St. Agnes on Friday, Feb. 3.

Pashia Scott led the Hylanders girls basketball team with 18 points has her team couldn’t catch the Aggies in the second half. The Hylanders trailed 29-23 at halftime.

Scott also grabbed nine rebounds as did Emily Sheets, who also posted 15 points. Kira Greenfield helped on the glass with eight boards, and she chipped in four points.

Columbia Heights dropped to 7-10 for the season with the loss. The Hylanders lost 55-29 earlier in the week to St. Croix Lutheran on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

