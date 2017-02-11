Fridley Council approves plans, orders bids for 2017 street improvements

The Fridley City Council approved the 2017 street improvement project plans and ordered bids during the Jan. 24 meeting.

Each year the city performs annual street maintenance work on different roads throughout Fridley, determined by the roads ages and condition. The city’s Public Works Department groups together multiple nearby sections to do more work in one area at one time for cost efficiency.

For 2017, the city has its sights on segments of roads in the North Park and Parkview residential neighborhood, according to city documents, for a total of about 1.5 miles. The street segments included in the 2017 improvements were built between 1965 and 1998.

Although the area is residential in nature, it includes some commercial and high-density residential properties. The area also includes North Park Elementary School and Good News Hmong Baptist Church. The neighborhood is generally bordered by Matterhorn Drive to the east, Old Central/Highway 65 to the west, Hathaway Lane to the north and Interstate 694 Avenue to the south.

“Staff developed a feasibility report that evaluated streets in the area and considered conditions, utility improvements, and other typical elements that may be incorporated into the project,” said Fridley Public Works Director James Kosluchar.

The project includes removal of pavement, watermain and curb replacement in certain locations, restoration and street repaving. Additionally, Center Point Energy will be performing a gas main and service replacement to precede work.

Construction is expected to start in May and be completed by Sept. 2017.

The estimated total cost of the street improvement project is $1.175 million. Funding will come from multiple sources including $290,000 from Municipal State Aid, $460,000 from the Water Utility Fund, $85,000 from the Storm Water Utility Fund and $340,000 from assessments to adjacent properties.

In Oct. a final hearing and notice of assessment will take place with the payment plan for assessments beaning in Jan, 2018.

“Residents and property owners are allowed to pay those in advance if they prefer pre-pay,” said Kosluchar. “Then they aren’t allowed to be placed on taxes.

There are two different types of assessable parcels – low density residential and non-low density residential, which is commercial and industrial.

Assessment is based on dividing the proportional street improvement costs for the project area by the number of residential properties. Assessment is calculated on the paving cost of the middle 30 feet of the streets less the intersections.

For multiple unit residential properties, up to four units pay the lower commercial rate or the residential rate reduced by 50 percent for each unit over one.

“Each property pays the same benefit,” said Kosluchar. “Historically, we have been around $2,000 per unit.”

