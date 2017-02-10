Order To Show Cause – THIRD SUPPLEMENTAL ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF RAMSEY

DISTRICT COURT

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

No. 62-CV-15-5680

In the Matter of the Petition of

Mark Cemensky

For an Order after Mortgage Foreclosure Sale in Relation to Certificate of Title Number 518717 issued for land in the County of Ramsey, State Minnesota described as follows:

Lot 12, Block 4, Tilsens Prosperity Park, No. 2

TO: The Unknown heirs of Mary L. Jensen, Citifinancial Services, Inc., Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association, as Trustee, Joe Steinmaus, RDS Investments Co., Ellaine Kue, and Occupants

Upon receiving and filing the Report of the Examiner of Titles in the above-entitled Matter, IT IS ORDERED, that you, and all persons interested, appear before this Court on the 8th day of March, 2017, at 2:00 pm in Room 170 of the Ramsey County Courthouse, 15 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, Minnesota and then, or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, show cause, if there is any, why this Court should not enter an Order as follows:

NOW THEREFORE, IT IS ORDERED, that the Registrar of Titles of Ramsey County, upon the filing of a certified copy of this Order, Court File No. 62-CV-15-5680, cancel Certificate of Title No. 518717 and enter a new certificate for the land therein described in favor of Mark Cemensky, free of all the memorials now appearing on said cancelled certificate up to and including Doc. No. 2123598 and free of the memorial of this Order, except the Registrar of Titles shall carry forward the recital now appearing thereon and the memorials of Doc. Nos. 356604,432019 and 816301.

Attendance is required only by those who wish to object to the entry of the above-described Order.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that this Order to Show Cause be served:

(a) at least 10 days before the hearing upon the above-named parties residing in this State in the manner provided by law for the service of Summons in a civil action;

(b) at least 14 days before the hearing upon each of the above-named nonresidents by sending a copy of this Order to the nonresidents post office address, by registered or certified mail, return receipt requested;

(c) upon each of the above-named parties who cannot be found by two weeks published notice and by sending a copy of this Order at least 14 days before the hearing by first class mail to the last known address of the party and by sending another copy of this Order at least 14 days before the hearing by first class mail to the address of such party as stated on the Certificate of Title if an address is so stated;

(d) upon a dissolved, withdrawn, or revoked business entity governed by Minn. Stat., Chp. 302A, 303,317A, 322A, 322B, or 323 in the manner provided by Minn. Stat. 5.25. [Note: return date on the Order to Show Cause must be at least 30 days after date of mailing by the Secretary of State]

Dated: February 2, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Jennifer Frisch

Judge of District Court

Entry of this Order is recommended.

Wayne D. Anderson

Examiner of Titles

Dated: January 23, 2017

By: /s/ Nathan Bissonette

Deputy

GRIFFITTS LAW OFFICES, PLLC

Kelly Vince Griffitts (#232695)

860 Blue Gentian Road, Suite 200

Eagan, MN 55121

Ph. 651-256-4161

Attorney for Petitioner

Published in the

Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus

February 10, 17, 2017

650574