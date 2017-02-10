Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
55 COUNTY ROAD B EAST LITTLE CANADA, MN 55117
February 28, 2017 at 1:00 PM
PS Orangeco, Inc and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc will conduct sale(s) at Public Storage located at Little Canada 08311: 55 County Road B East, Little Canada, MN 55117. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on February 28, 2017 at 1:00 PM personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
0205- Dudeck, Amy
0215- Clemas, Steven
0220- Mcdonough, Nicholas
0301- Russell, Johnny
0344- Chan, Devantre
0345- Thao, Lee
0485- Wiatros, Angelika
0522- Lease, Michael
0528- Rhoades, Robert
0537- Heinrich, Vanessa
0551- Lanham, Kenneth
0554- Kearney, Valerie
0731- Guidry, Lynne
0801- Lehman, Cindy
0818- Ransom, Lavenna
1114- Vickerman, David
2005- Pizena, Adrianna
2032- Yang, Xia
2050- Ordos, Carrie
2053- Duffy, Christina
2233- Sanft, Karen
2340- Poinsett, Alexis
2418- Martinez, Marbelin
Published in the
Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus
February 10, 17, 2017
650274