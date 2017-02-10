Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

55 COUNTY ROAD B EAST LITTLE CANADA, MN 55117

February 28, 2017 at 1:00 PM

PS Orangeco, Inc and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc will conduct sale(s) at Public Storage located at Little Canada 08311: 55 County Road B East, Little Canada, MN 55117. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on February 28, 2017 at 1:00 PM personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

0205- Dudeck, Amy

0215- Clemas, Steven

0220- Mcdonough, Nicholas

0301- Russell, Johnny

0344- Chan, Devantre

0345- Thao, Lee

0485- Wiatros, Angelika

0522- Lease, Michael

0528- Rhoades, Robert

0537- Heinrich, Vanessa

0551- Lanham, Kenneth

0554- Kearney, Valerie

0731- Guidry, Lynne

0801- Lehman, Cindy

0818- Ransom, Lavenna

1114- Vickerman, David

2005- Pizena, Adrianna

2032- Yang, Xia

2050- Ordos, Carrie

2053- Duffy, Christina

2233- Sanft, Karen

2340- Poinsett, Alexis

2418- Martinez, Marbelin

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

February 10, 17, 2017

650274