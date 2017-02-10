Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
1441 HUNTING VALLEY RD., ST. PAUL, MN 55108-1500
February 28, 2017 at 11:30 am
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at St. Paul 25874: 1441 Hunting Valley Rd., St. Paul, MN 55108-1500. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on February 28, 2017 at 11:30 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
0065- Belkin, Michael
0078- Lageson, Mark
1133- Ramos, Luciano
1244- Hartmon, Kathy
1325- Woods, Cynthia
1341- Stover, Emily
2134- Calaway, Deric
2252- Nickens- Monore, Tairae
2256- Strickland, Jessica
2276- Hatley, Samantha
2340- Soulier, Delores
2351- Malone, Trila
2355- Griffin, Beverly
2438- Kemp, Trina
2456- Moua, Toua
2537- All Somalis Community
of Minnesota
2563- Harris, Curtis
2769- Luera, Ernest
2835- Foster, Nathan
2877- Falls, Leatha
3017- Homeless Homies
3019- Connors, Ashley
3054- Hart, Marcy
3062- Arrowood, Julie
Published in the
Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus
February 10, 17, 2017
650266