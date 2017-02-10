Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

1441 HUNTING VALLEY RD., ST. PAUL, MN 55108-1500

February 28, 2017 at 11:30 am

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at St. Paul 25874: 1441 Hunting Valley Rd., St. Paul, MN 55108-1500. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on February 28, 2017 at 11:30 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

0065- Belkin, Michael

0078- Lageson, Mark

1133- Ramos, Luciano

1244- Hartmon, Kathy

1325- Woods, Cynthia

1341- Stover, Emily

2134- Calaway, Deric

2252- Nickens- Monore, Tairae

2256- Strickland, Jessica

2276- Hatley, Samantha

2340- Soulier, Delores

2351- Malone, Trila

2355- Griffin, Beverly

2438- Kemp, Trina

2456- Moua, Toua

2537- All Somalis Community

of Minnesota

2563- Harris, Curtis

2769- Luera, Ernest

2835- Foster, Nathan

2877- Falls, Leatha

3017- Homeless Homies

3019- Connors, Ashley

3054- Hart, Marcy

3062- Arrowood, Julie

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

February 10, 17, 2017

650266