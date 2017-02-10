Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
2516 WABASH AVE.,
ST. PAUL, MN 55114-1021
February 28, 2017 at 11:00 am
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at St. Paul 25558: 2516 Wabash Ave., St. Paul, MN 55114-1021. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on February 28, 2017 at 11:00 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
2204- Linquist, Mark
2316- Cox, Demetra
3120- Wells, Gary
3312- Schleicher, Sabrina
3426- Steadman, Lillian
6421- Martinez, Susan
7115- Ballard, Erica
7229- Makaraan, Ahmed
7332- Harris Jr, Lloyd
7411- Taylor, Darius
Published in the
Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus
February 10, 17, 2017
650254