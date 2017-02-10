Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

2516 WABASH AVE.,

ST. PAUL, MN 55114-1021

February 28, 2017 at 11:00 am

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at St. Paul 25558: 2516 Wabash Ave., St. Paul, MN 55114-1021. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on February 28, 2017 at 11:00 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

2204- Linquist, Mark

2316- Cox, Demetra

3120- Wells, Gary

3312- Schleicher, Sabrina

3426- Steadman, Lillian

6421- Martinez, Susan

7115- Ballard, Erica

7229- Makaraan, Ahmed

7332- Harris Jr, Lloyd

7411- Taylor, Darius

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

February 10, 17, 2017

650254