Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

246 EATON STREET,

ST. PAUL, MN 55107-1603

February 28, 2017 at 9:30 am

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at St. Paul 25557: 246 Eaton Street, St. Paul, MN 55107-1603. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on February 28, 2017 at 9:30 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

113- Sheppard, Augusta

114- Meier, James

120- Bialek, Nicholas

271- Scharmer, Wayne

272- Floyd, Andre

285- Straub, Jerry

3014- Kelly, Matthew

3059- Johnson, Karlisha

3067- Woodley, Ceil

369- Schultz, Stephanie

382- Miller, James

4040- Dawson, Jeannetta

433- Wilcox, Jonathan

447- Scott, Yoruba

470- Lloyd, Melyssa

502- Byrd, John

534- Jackson, Taneesha

553- Johnson, Michelle

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

February 10, 17, 2017

650246