Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

5350 Industrial Blvd. NE, Fridley, MN 55421-1013

February 27, 2017 at 2:00 pm

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Fridley 25871: 5350 Industrial Blvd. NE, Fridley, MN 55421-1013. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on February 27, 2017 at 2:00 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

1000- Smith, Joseph

1003- Williams, Terrence

1301- De Perez, Ada

3132A- Moore, Patrice

3331- Davis, Michelle

3406- Howard, Jessie

3421- Schuveiller, Mick

5108- Korynta, Heather

5306- James, Dion

5338- Smith, David

5413- Ceaser, Mardelle

5438- Hernandez Diaz,

Elizabeth

5511- Vang, Gao

5522- Krueger, Timothy

5534- Byrd, Barbara

5537- Coles, Katina

5609- Piersiak, Michael

6335- Corgard, Sandy

6346- Craig, James

7107- Grajales, Usiel

7124- Roholt, Dorothy

7133- Roholt, Dorothy

7211- Berger Jr, Gordon

Published in the

Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus

February 10, 17, 2017

649983