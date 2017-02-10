Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
5350 Industrial Blvd. NE, Fridley, MN 55421-1013
February 27, 2017 at 2:00 pm
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Fridley 25871: 5350 Industrial Blvd. NE, Fridley, MN 55421-1013. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on February 27, 2017 at 2:00 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
1000- Smith, Joseph
1003- Williams, Terrence
1301- De Perez, Ada
3132A- Moore, Patrice
3331- Davis, Michelle
3406- Howard, Jessie
3421- Schuveiller, Mick
5108- Korynta, Heather
5306- James, Dion
5338- Smith, David
5413- Ceaser, Mardelle
5438- Hernandez Diaz,
Elizabeth
5511- Vang, Gao
5522- Krueger, Timothy
5534- Byrd, Barbara
5537- Coles, Katina
5609- Piersiak, Michael
6335- Corgard, Sandy
6346- Craig, James
7107- Grajales, Usiel
7124- Roholt, Dorothy
7133- Roholt, Dorothy
7211- Berger Jr, Gordon
