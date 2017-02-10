Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
7807 Highway 65 NE, Spring Lake Park, MN 55432-2846
February 27, 2017 at 1:30 pm
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Spring Lake Park 25555: 7807 Highway 65 NE, Spring Lake Park, MN 55432-2846. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on February 27, 2017 at 1:30 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
B015- Hanson, Loren
C042- Lalonde, Mark
C043- Helmke, Susan
C060- Mcconnell, Emmanuel
C104- Burden, Nathaniel
D015- Wadi, Jehad
E030- Molin, Nicole
F002- Westphal, Justin
F043- Gomez, Charlean
G008- Celis Hernandez, Mary
G049- Collins, Kerith
G054- Burks, Shawneise
H085- Mccloud, Natonya
I006- Smothers, Beverly
J080- Hesser, David
Published in the
Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus
February 10, 17, 2017
649973