Fridley Community Theater to present ‘The Dining Room’

The Fridley Community Theatre is back and excited to present "The Dining Room," a dramedy written by American playwright A. R. Gurney. From left: Dave Dubin, Mikey Wadlund, Camrin King, Molly Harmel Turner, Naomi Jones, Shannon Kennedy, Debra Johnson, Emily Gustafson, Ryan Maddox. (Submitted photo)

Set in a single dining room, the play features 18 scenes from different households that intertwine as a variety of characters live their daily lives.

“The Dining Room” is a comedy of manners that explores the dynamic relationships of family life throughout history. The play offers a mosaic of interrelated scenes—some funny, some touching, some rueful—which, taken together, create an in-depth portrait of a vanishing species: the upper-middle-class.

“It is a slice of life,” said Director Tom Larson.

The actors play multiple roles, personalities and ages as they portray a wide variety of characters, from little boys to stern grandfathers, and from giggling girls to Irish housemaids. Each vignette introduces a new set of people and events.

“We have nine actors playing a total of 54 roles,” said Larson. “There are so many characters so the distribution of the roles was given a lot of thought. It is kind of an actors dream come true.”

“The Dining Room” starts Mickey Wadlund, Camrin King, Emily Gustafson, Dave Dubin, Naomi Jones, Ryan Maddux, Shannon Kennedy, Molly Harmel Turner, and Debra Johnson.

“It is going to be a great show,” said Larson. “Anyone coming is in for a fun-filled evening.”

Held at the Fridley Community Center, 6085 7th St. NE, the dinner theatre performances are Feb. 11, 16, 17 and 18 and begin at 6 p.m. for $25. Performance only shows will be Feb. 12 and 19 at 3 p.m. for $15. To purchase tickets online, visit www.fridleycommunitytheatre.org. Tickets to the dinner theater performances must be purchased at least 24 hours in advance.

Some material may be unsuitable for children.

If you require Wheelchair accessible seating or any other special services, please call 763-502-5100 or email tickets@fridleycommunitytheatre.org.

As a Fridley Community Education program, the Fridley Community Theater creates opportunities for individuals of all ages, whether on stage, behind the scenes or in the audience, to actively participate and/or appreciate the performance of live, high quality affordable theater in the Fridley area.

