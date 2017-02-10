District 42A legislator highlights goals for the session

Rep. Randy Jessup, R-Shoreview, is new to the Minnesota House of Representatives, representing District 42A. The district includes Mounds View, Arden Hills and the northern half of Shoreview. Jessup defeated incumbent Barb Yarusso in the November election by a small margin. Randy Jessup (Submitted photo)

“I feel very humbled and very fortunate to actually be a Republican and be representing this community that leans a bit to the Democrat side,” Jessup said.

As the legislative session is well underway, Jessup and fellow lawmakers are tackling issues related to transportation, education, and health care, among other issues, working to better the lives of Minnesotans. Jessup highlighted some of his goals and priorities for the session ahead.

Transportation

A prominent route for commuters, Interstate 694 passes directly through the district’s communities. Jessup identified the 694 and Rice Street construction as a key project this session.

“That will be the focus for us in terms of trying to get additional support from the state to get that accomplished,” Jessup said.

The project adds an additional lane in each direction from Rice Street in Little Canada to Lexington Avenue in Arden Hills, to ease congestion. The project also opens the right lane of the flyover northbound Interstate 35 entrance bridge to westbound Interstate 694. The opened lane will be an exit-only lane to Rice Street, making the road more accessible.

Jessup added that the state is in need of additional spending in transportation to fund road and bridge improvements.

“We’re looking at some additional new funding sources to improve what we do in transportation,” he said. Jessup said that a new funding source that seems to appeal to many people is a tax that would be taken from any purchase associated with a vehicle, like the purchase of a new car, oil filter,or car part. This tax would go directly to transportation funding.

Jobs and Education

It is essential for residents to have access to good, high quality jobs. Jessup said he wants to ensure that Minnesota is a healthy business environment, pointing out that the state is home to innovative, new start ups that have grown into big companies, like Medtronic, St. Jude’s Medical and Boston Scientific.

“We want to foster (more of those types of companies) in this state,” he said.

Jessup said this could be achieved by a two-fold process: offering a good environment from a business standpoint and having a strong, educated workforce.

“We have to continue to invest in education to make sure that we have a very talented workforce that comes out of our public institutions,” Jessup said.

On a local level, Jessup is impressed with the Mounds View Public School District.

“After meeting with the new superintendent, meeting with the school board, I’m really impressed by the individuals that manage and oversee our district,” Jessup said. “We have an outstanding school district, we have great people who are watching it and managing it, and I think that really serves the families well in our community.”

Jessup applauded the concurrent program that the district is instituting, allowing current students to earn college credits while in high school.

“That will only help them when they go on to a two- or four-year degree, and hopefully, have less debt by the time they graduate,” he said. “That could be a big financial relief to families, as well as improve the education for the student.”

Seeking financial relief for families sending their children to college is also on Jessup’s radar. Minnesota lacks a 529 plan, an education savings plan designed to help families set aside funds for future college costs and receive tax benefits.

“Many states across the country actually give families or parents the opportunity to take tax deductions or to get a tax credit,” Jessup said.

Jessup said he is planning on putting forth a bill to allow families this opportunity going forward.

“I think that this could be a win for families, we want to get kids their education and we want to reduce the level of debt when they get out of college.”

Another concern that Jessup plans to address is the racial disparity among students and teachers in the state.

“In the public schools in Minnesota, 30 percent of our students are of color, but yet our teachers are only 4 to 4.5 percent of color, that’s a huge gap,” he said. “As we’ve got this large achievement gap, most likely that oddity contributes to it.”

Jessup aims to fix this oddity and is planning on meeting with residents that have ideas for potential solutions.

Health Care

A bill that Jessup strongly supports that recently passed is the health care relief bill. The bill provides a 25-percent premium reduction to Minnesotans that do not qualify for MNsure tax credits on the individual health insurance market.

Jessup noted how much of an impact some bills can make for local residents. The morning after the passing of this bill, Jessup was working at the Shoreview Community Center when one of his peers came over to thank him. Dwayne, a local resident, told Jessup that he is in the individual health care market, and because insurance was so expensive, he was not going to buy it this year. Jessup said that once Dwayne saw that this bill was passed, he went ahead and wrote the check.

“Now, he’s going to have health coverage this year,” Jessup said. “That’s just one small example that some of those decisions can have such a big impact on people.

“It’s very encouraging when all parties can work together, and I’m very glad that we got this accomplished for Minnesotans.”

