Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 13

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS PUBLIC SCHOOLS

INVITATION TO INTERESTED SERVICE PROVIDERS STUDENT TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Independent School District No. 13, located 1440 49th Avenue NE, Columbia Heights, MN 55421, will receive until 10:00 AM CDT, March 21, 2017 written quotations from qualified service providers interested in providing student transportation services for a term commencing with school year 2017-18.

NOTICE: The District will conduct an informational meeting for interested service providers at the District Office at 10:00AM CST, Friday, February 24, 2017 to review the specifications, District transportation services and address items of interest.

The General Specification for Student Transportation Services may be obtained by contacting the Tom Watson, The Watson Consulting Group at 651-490-1653 or twatson@iphouse.com or the District Office of Independent School District No. 13 located at the above address or at 763-528-4411.

Written quotations must be mailed or delivered, on or before the above date and time, to:

Bill Holmgren

Director of Finance and Operations

Columbia Heights Public Schools

1440 49th Avenue NE

Columbia Heights, MN 55421

After reviewing the written quotations, the District may request or enter into direct negotiations with one or more qualified student transportation services provider(s) for a student transportation services contract(s) with terms, rates and provisions agreeable to the District. The District, at its sole discretion, may award a contract to more than one interested qualified service provider.

Independent School District No. 13 is using the written quotation and direct negotiation process established by Minnesota Statute 2016, Section 123B.52, Subd. 3 for the procurement of this contract, and disclaims usage of any other contract procurement options allowed under applicable law. The School District reserves the right to reject any and all quotations and waive irregularities therein, and further reserves the right to award a contract to the lowest responsible service provider(s) that is in the best interest of Independent School District No. 13.

Published in the

Columbia Hgt-Fridley Sun Focus

February 10, 17, 2017

651001