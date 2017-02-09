Police reports from Columbia Heights from Jan. 18-25

• Columbia Heights •

Theft, burglary

• Theft was reported Jan. 19 on the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Shoplifting was reported Jan. 20 on the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Theft from a laundry machine was reported Jan. 20 on the 4600 block of Tyler Street NE.

• Theft and trespassing was reported Jan. 21 at 49th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE.

• Burglary was reported Jan. 21 on the 4800 block of University Avenue NE.

• Burglary of an unsecured garage was reported Jan. 22 on the 1400 block of 47th Avenue NE.

• Theft from a vehicle was reported Jan. 22 on the 4400 block of 6th Street NE.

• Theft from a vehicle was reported Jan. 23 on the 3900 block of Tyler Street NE.

• Motor vehicle theft was reported Jan. 24 on the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop.

Driving under the influence

• A female driver was arrested for driving under the influence Jan. 20 on the 900 block of 44th Avenue NE.

Criminal property damage

• A suspicious car in neighbor’s driveway was reported Jan. 19 on the 4400 block of 2nd Street NE. After investigation, vehicle was found to be stolen out of Golden Valley.

— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers