Builders Association names new president, board members

Fridley builder named treasurer

The Builders Association of the Twin Cities inducted its 2017 President and Board of Directors at its annual dinner meeting Jan. 24 at the St. Paul Hotel. Bob Michels, owner of Michels Homes based in North Oaks, was elected to serve as the Association’s president for 2017, and will lead a 15-member board during his year-long term. Michels was sworn in by his son Andy Michels, who works alongside him and is also an active member of BATC.



John Rask of M/I Homes in Fridley was elected treasurer. Bob Michels is sworn in as president of The Builders Association of the Twin Cities by his son Andy Michels, who works alongside him and is also an active member of BATC. (Submitted photo)

Michels will oversee the activities of the 1,200-plus member trade association, the leading voice for builders and remodelers. The Association’s mission is to help its members build their businesses through marketing, advocacy and industry connections. Michels is an excellent choice to take the reins of the Association for the coming year, bringing his 40-plus years of experience and passion for the industry to the organization.



Under his leadership, the Association will remain focused upon, advocacy work, membership growth, and strengthening its premier marketing brand, the Parade of Homes with its twice a year new home and remodeled home (Remodelers Showcase) tours plus the annual Artisan Home Tour.

“For me this is an opportunity to give back to an industry that has been very good to me and my family,” said Michels. “I’m honored to not only be able to help our members continue to build homes that make communities stronger, but also to protect our industry for future generations of Minnesota homeowners.”



Michels is a third generation homebuilder and remodeler. He and his son continue their company’s tradition of providing their clients with a truly a custom experience.



Michels has been an active BATC member for more than 26 years and served on the St. Paul Area Builders Association prior to the merge. He has served on several committees. Most recently he served as BATC’s vice president in 2016, and helped propel several of the organization’s key issues forward.



Michels and his wife, Mary, live in the Stillwater area. Their daughters Lauren and Caitlin, and their son Andy live nearby.

2017 BATC Officers and Board Members

The BATC President and Board of Directors provide broad strategic direction to the association. These volunteer members elected to the 2017 Board of Directors include:

Executive Board:

President: Bob Michels – Michels Homes, North Oaks

Builder Vice President: Tom Wiener – Cardinal Homebuilders, Inc., Oakdale

Associate Vice President: Charlie Bradburn – ABC Millwork Division, Chanhassen

Treasurer: John Rask – M/I Homes, Fridley

Secretary: Dennis Galligan – In-Focus Systems, St. Louis Park

Past President: Meg Jaeger – New Spaces, Burnsville

Past Associate Vice President: Jason McCarty – Westwood Professional Services, Eden Prairie

Board of Directors:

Public Policy: Bill Burgess – Lennar, Plymouth

Remodelers Council: James Julkowski – Julkowski Inc., Roseville

Parade of Homes: Tim Fohr – Lennar, Plymouth

Small Volume Builders: Art Pratt – Pratt Homes, St. Paul

Large Volume Builders: James Slaikeu – D.R. Horton, Inc., Lakeville

Membership: Jill Murphy – True North Consulting, LLC, Minneapolis

At large: Carla Warner – Warners’ Stellian Co., Inc., St. Paul

At large: Shawn Nelson – New Spaces, Burnsville



The Builders Association of the Twin Cities is the leading voice for builders and remodelers. BATC represents 1,200 builders, remodelers, developers and industry suppliers with a mission of helping its members grow their businesses through marketing, advocacy and industry connections. BATC is widely recognized as a powerful force at the state Legislature and with state regulatory agencies. It’s also known for its twice-a-year signature events, the Parade of Homes and Remodelers Showcase, and now the Artisan Home Tour, opening high-end homes to tour each June. In addition, BATC offers Minnesota’s Green Path, a growing new home energy testing and remodeling certification program providing healthy, durable, energy-efficient homes to buyers and homeowners.