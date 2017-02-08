Police reports from Fridley from Jan. 19-25

• Fridley •

Theft, burglary

• Vehicle theft was reported Jan. 19 on the 5700 block of Hackman Avenue NE.

• Fraudulent credit card activity was reported Jan. 18 on the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

• A possible theft was reported Jan. 19 on the 6300 block of Highway 65 NE.

• A vehicle was reported stolen Jan. 19 on the 8000 block of University Avenue NE.

• Theft of lights was reported Jan. 19 on the 200 block of Liberty Street NE.

• Fraudulent credit card activity was reported Jan. 20 on the 5100 block of 3rd Street NE.

• Theft was reported Jan. 20 on the 1600 block of 73rd Avenue NE.

• Fraudulent credit card activity was reported Jan. 20 on the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

• Theft was reported Jan. 21 on the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE.

• A bicycle was reported stolen Jan. 21 on the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE.

• A license plate was reported stolen Jan. 21 on the 5800 block of 2 1/2 Street NE.

• Theft from a vehicle was reported Jan. 22 on the 6600 block of Lucia Lane NE.

• Theft was reported Jan. 22 on the 8200 block of Main Street NE.

• Vehicle theft was reported Jan. 22 on the 5500 block of East Bavarian Pass NE.

• Theft from a vehicle was reported Jan. 22 on the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE.

• Theft from a vehicle was reported Jan. 22 on the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

• Fraudulent credit card activity was reported Jan. 23 on the 5900 block of 3rd Street NE.

• Theft from an employer was reported Jan. 23 on the 5600 block of University Avenue NE.

• Theft was reported Jan. 23 on the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

• Theft of a car dolly was reported Jan. 24 on the 600 block of Ironton Street NE.

• Theft was reported Jan. 25 on the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE.

• Items were reported stolen Jan. 25 on the 5600 block of Polk Street NE.

Criminal property damage

• Property damage was reported Jan. 19 at Interstate 694 and Central Avenue NE.

• Property damage was reported Jan. 19 at 66 Avenue NE and 7th Street NE.

• Property damage was reported Jan. 21 at Interstate 694 and Central Avenue NE.

• Property damage was reported Jan. 21 on the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

• Property damage was reported Jan. 21 at 73rd Avenue and University Avenue NE.

• Vandalism was reported Jan. 23 on the 5900 block of Main Street NE.

— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers