Minneapolis man charged with firearm violations, flee attempt

A Minneapolis man has been charged with firearm violations and attempting to flee an officer on Jan. 26.

Ronald Desean Harris (Anoka County Sheriff’s Office)

Ronald Desean Harris has been charged with possession of a firearm despite conviction of a violent crime, possession of a firearm with an altered or removed serial number, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.



On. Jan. 24, Harris and another occupant were driving a gold Saturn when they allegedly ran through a stop sign at a high rate of speed on the intersection of Central Avenue and 46 1/2 Avenue in Columbia Heights, according to the criminal complaint. Several vehicles swerved and braked to avoid being struck by the vehicle as it turned onto northbound Central Avenue. Columbia Heights Police Chief Nadeau began tailing the vehicle and attempted to pull them over.



As they approached Central and 49th Avenue, Columbia Heights Police Officer Jason Piehn pulled his squad car into the lane in front of the Saturn, blocking its path on Central. The vehicle then made a U-turn to travel southbound on Central, accelerating away.



Piehn joined the pursuit for several blocks, when Harris allegedly escaped the moving Saturn on 47 1/2 Avenue and began to flee on foot.



Piehn and Nadeau chased Harris, and Piehn attempted to tackle him. The criminal complaint says that Harris and Piehn fell into the roadway, and as Harris got up to continue running, Nadeau tackled and subdued him.



The officers allegedly discovered five individually packaged bags of marijuana and a digital scale in Harris’ pocket. Piehn and Nadeau also recovered a black semi-automatic 9 mm pistol and a loaded black silver semi-automatic pistol magazine with the serial number removed. Harris is ineligible to posses a firearm due to two convictions on his criminal record, a third degree aiding and abetting burglary in Aug. 2012 and second degree burglary in July 2013.



Harris was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 26.



