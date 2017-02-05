Mounds View council discusses vacancy-related amendment to charter

The Mounds View City Council discussed the possibility of writing an amendment to the city charter regarding the process for filling a vacancy on the council at the Jan. 23 meeting.



Mounds View is a charter city, meaning that its governing system is defined by the city’s own charter document. Currently, the city charter requires that if a vacancy occurs on the council that is greater than 365 days, a special election must be held to fill the open seat.



The charter commission requested specific language for the amendment from the council, as well as answers to certain questions like weighing the pros and cons of this change, providing a specific reason for this request, why this one year provision was originally created, among others. The council discussed these considerations at the meeting.



Councilmember Sherry Gunn said the pros to changing this requirement would include cost savings and staff time.

Holding a special election can be an extensive and costly process. Mounds View has been quoted by Ramsey County that this year’s special election will cost the city approximately $10,000. Resident turnout for special elections can also be low. Finance director Mark Beer estimated that only 1,400 residents voted in the most recent special election.



Another reason Gunn is in support of the change is that the council will be lacking a fifth member for a total of about three months.



“We’re now looking at March before we have another council person up here at the dais with us, to help us make these decisions, and to have a full team up here,” she said.



Councilmember Gary Meehlhause brought up the example of a 367 day vacancy, which would require a special election even though it is very close to one year. He said that there is likely a point between one year and two years that it would still make sense to hold a special election.



“It doesn’t make sense to have a special election when you’re getting down to anywhere less than a year to maybe 15 months,” Meehlhause said.



The council also discussed the reasoning behind originally creating this ordinance in the charter which would have been written in 1979.



Mayor Carol Mueller said that the city of Mounds View did not always have a council and mayor that treated everyone with dignity and respect.



“I do know that we had some very contentious times at this dais over many issues, and I could see a mayor that might use an opportunity to appoint someone to an open seat, taking advantage of that situation to appoint a like-minded individual to advance a personal agenda,” Mueller said.



She said this may have been written as a safeguard.



City attorney Scott Riggs said that Mounds view’s provision in the current charter is different than the vast majority of cities in Minnesota.



Riggs said that there are over 700 statutory cities that have the two year demarcation point, and about 115 charter cities that have the two year point as well.



The council unanimously agreed that they are in favor of moving forward with these considerations, although they are unsure of what the proper formula would be to decide between a special election and appointment process.

