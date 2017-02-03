Ramsey County Library holds grand opening

< > Many families enjoyed reading to their young loved ones during the Ramsey County Library grand opening. From left: Julie Neville reads to Ellen; Christian Blanck reads to Sammy; and Dana Blanck reads to Danica.

The Ramsey County Library held its grand opening celebration on Saturday, Jan. 28. Families were able to enjoy festivities all day and experience what their new expanded library has to offer. New amenities include artwork, a fireplace, over $50,000 in new books and audio-visual materials, an enlarged children’s area and much more. Ramsey County Library is located at 4570 North Victoria Street, Shoreview. (Sun Focus photos by Sarah Burghardt)