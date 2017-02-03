Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF RAMSEY

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 62-PR-17-21

Estate of

Gerald John Heinl, Jr.

Decedent

Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedents will dated, March 31, 2011, (Will), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed, Gerald John Heinl III, whose address is 2190 Coon Rapids Blvd. Coon Rapids, MN 55433 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 11, 2017

Laura J. Stevens

Registrar

Lynae K.E. Olson

Court Administrator

Self-Represented Litigant:

Gerald John Heinl, III

2190 Coon Rapids Boulevard

Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

February 3, 10, 2017

648304