Ordinances – CITY OF MOUNDS VIEW

COUNTY OF RAMSEY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE SUMMARY

ORDINANCE NO. 931

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 105.04 OF THE MOUNDS VIEW CITY CODE RELATING TO CITY COUNCIL MEETING TIMES

On January 23, 2017, the Mounds View City Council adopted Ordinance 931 which amends Section 105.04 of the Mounds View City Code by striking the requirement for Council meetings to start at 7:00 pm on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month and replacing the specific time with, at a time set by Council resolution.

A printed copy of the ordinance is available for inspection during regular business hours at Mounds View City Hall and is available online at the Citys web site located at www.ci.mounds-view.mn.us.

/s/ James Ericson

City Administrator

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

February 3, 2017

647089