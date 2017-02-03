Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION

(Official Publication)

Public Notice of Auction Sale

Trojan Storage of Fridley located

At 7220 Central Ave. N.E, Fridley, MN 55432 will conduct sale(s) online at www.storagetreasures.com. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on February 21, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. personal property including but not limited to furniture, tools, and/or other household items. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility.

This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. The name of the person(s) whose personal property to be sold is:

Terri Adams, Angela Burnett, Tammy Charles, Mikkila Goynes, Anthony Kaupp, Melissa Kobin, Rashad Lenear, Nune Liban, Jo Ann Lundblad, Stanley Ogbonna & Shauna Young.

Published in the

Columbia Hgts/Fridley Sun Focus

February 3, 10, 2017

647409