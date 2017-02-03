Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF FRIDLEY

PUBLIC HEARING

BEFORE THE

PLANNING COMMISSION

Notice is hereby given that there will be a public hearing of the Fridley Planning Commission at the Fridley Municipal Center, 6431 University Avenue N.E. on February 15, 2017, at 7:00 p.m.

For the purpose of:

Consideration of a Plat PS #17-01, by Allina Health System, to replat the existing Lot 3, of Block 1, Unity Addition to create 3 lots that will further define and legally describe the parking lot areas.

Any and all persons desiring to be heard shall be given an opportunity at the above stated time and place. Any questions related to this item may be referred to Stacy Stromberg, Planner, at 763-572-3595.

Hearing impaired persons planning to attend who need an interpreter or other persons with disabilities who require auxiliary aids should contact Roberta Collins at 763-572-3500 no later than February 8, 2017. The TDD number is 763-572-3534.

DEBRA A. SKOGEN

CITY CLERK

CITY OF FRIDLEY

Published in the

Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus

February 3, 2017

647932