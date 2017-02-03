Community & People

VIDEO: Fire and Ice Plunge raises money for SACA food shelf

By

 

The third annual Fire and Ice Plunge had many residents braving the cold weather and freezing water Jan. 28 to raise money for a good cause.
All of the proceeds from the event benefit Southern Anoka Community Assistance food shelf, which serves Columbia Heights, Hilltop, Spring Lake Park and Fridley. Beginning Feb. 1, the food shelf is also extending to serve a portion of northeast Minneapolis.
For $40 per jump, many residents took the plunge at Silver Lake Beach in Columbia Heights. Participants could also raise additional funds by getting sponsors for their jumps.
The Columbia Heights Fire Department assisted the jumpers out of the freezing lake.
SACA Manager Dave Rudolph said this event is always a great time, and he is thankful for everyone that came out to support SACA.
“It’s really an amazing thing, all these people coming out here to jump in this nice warm water,” Rudolph said with a laugh.

 

 

 

Rudolph thanked Tony Rendle and Mike Pyka for the work that they did organizing the event, as well as the members of the event committee, the fire department, the many local sponsors and all the residents.

 

 

Contact Sarah Burghardt at sarah.burghardt@ecm-inc.com.

 

Lisa Apostolou and Jackie Rozier of Northeast Bank, a sponsor of the Fire and Ice Plunge. (Sun Focus staff photos by Sarah Burghardt) Genevieve Benson Nicheallachain runs out of the freezing waters at Silver Lake Beach. From left: Co-founders of Fire and Ice Plunge Tony Rendle and Mike Pyka were the first to take the plunge. From left: SACA Manager Dave Rudolph, Fire and Ice Plunge Committee member and Sharp Creative Marketing owner Ben Harris, and co-owner of Inbound BrewCo Jon Messier. The fire and ice duo take the plunge. Columbia Heights school board member Naty Severson high-fives school board chair and assistant fire chief John Larkin after escaping the freezing water. Columbia Heights school board members Naty Severson and Lorien Mueller showing their school pride. Fire and Ice Plunge participants dressed in creative costumes to have some fun while raising money for SACA. Pictured, a group jumps in wearing Star Wars gear. All smiles after hopping into the freezing lake.
<
>
From left: SACA Manager Dave Rudolph, Fire and Ice Plunge Committee member and Sharp Creative Marketing owner Ben Harris, and co-owner of Inbound BrewCo Jon Messier.