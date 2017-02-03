VIDEO: Fire and Ice Plunge raises money for SACA food shelf

The third annual Fire and Ice Plunge had many residents braving the cold weather and freezing water Jan. 28 to raise money for a good cause.

All of the proceeds from the event benefit Southern Anoka Community Assistance food shelf, which serves Columbia Heights, Hilltop, Spring Lake Park and Fridley. Beginning Feb. 1, the food shelf is also extending to serve a portion of northeast Minneapolis.

For $40 per jump, many residents took the plunge at Silver Lake Beach in Columbia Heights. Participants could also raise additional funds by getting sponsors for their jumps.

The Columbia Heights Fire Department assisted the jumpers out of the freezing lake.

SACA Manager Dave Rudolph said this event is always a great time, and he is thankful for everyone that came out to support SACA.

“It’s really an amazing thing, all these people coming out here to jump in this nice warm water,” Rudolph said with a laugh.

Rudolph thanked Tony Rendle and Mike Pyka for the work that they did organizing the event, as well as the members of the event committee, the fire department, the many local sponsors and all the residents.

