Certificates of Assumed Name – MINNESOTA SECRETARY

OF STATE AMENDMENT

TO CERTIFICATE

OF ASSUMED NAME

Minnesota Statutes, 333

The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.

ASSUMED NAME:

Venn Brewing Company

PRINCIPAL PLACE

OF BUSINESS:

1003 Draper Ave

Roseville, MN 55113

NAMEHOLDER(S):

Venn Brewing Company LLC

1003 Draper Ave

Roseville, MN 55113

This certificate is an amendment of Certificate of Assumed Name File Number: 920342900023

Originally filed on: 12/12/2016

Under the Name:

Sisco Brewing Company LLC

I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

DATE FILED: January 19, 2017

SIGNED BY: Kyle Sisco, CEO

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

February 3, 10, 2017

648453