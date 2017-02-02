Rep. Jessup and Sen. Isaacson to co-host town hall meeting

Rep. Randy Jessup (R-Shoreview) and Sen. Jason Isaacson (D-Little Canada) will be co-hosting a town hall meeting on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10-11 a.m. at Shoreview City Hall, 4600 Victoria Street North.



“I look forward to hearing from the residents of District 42A in a setting other than their front door or my office in St. Paul,” said Jessup. “I am happy that Sen. Isaacson and I will be able to bring the legislative process home to our constituents.”



Jessup is planning to hold a series of in-district meetings for constituents to visit with him every third Saturday of the month beginning in February and going until the end of the legislative session.



District 42 includes Mounds View as well as all of Arden Hills, Shoreview, Vadnais Heights, Little Canada, Gem Lake and the northeast corner of Roseville.