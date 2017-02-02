Red Cross in need of blood donors

The Red Cross is urging eligible blood and platelet donors to help restock its shelves to overcome a shortage following the winter.



Since Dec. 1, about 300 blood drives across 27 states have been forced to cancel due to inclement winter weather, resulting in more than 10,500 blood and platelet donations going uncollected. Since the beginning of the year, snow and icy roads forced 7 blood drives to cancel in the North Central Blood Services Region causing about 400 donations to go uncollected. Despite the weather, hospital patients still rely on transfusions.



Blood donor Jim Taylor knows how it feels to have a loved one waiting for a transfusion. His son Aaron was born with a rare liver condition. In the short two months of his life, he received 115 blood products. Taylor said each transfusion gave his family more time with Aaron, so he encourages others to give.



“When the Red Cross says there is a shortage, they are not exaggerating,” said Taylor. “I now know from experience that what they are saying is somewhere there is a father waiting on the donation that will save his son’s life. When the Red Cross asks for help, what that means is a new dad is praying for a miracle.”



To make an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org, or call 1-800-733-2767. Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to save time when donating.

Visit redcrossblood.org to check where blood donations can be taken. Check the site for current blood donation centers’ days and hours, as well as additional blood donation opportunities throughout the month.