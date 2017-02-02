Free exterior house painting for seniors

Seniors can apply now for free exterior house painting. Metro Paint-A-Thon, a program of the Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches, helps income eligible seniors and people with disabilities who live independently in their own homes, but may not have the ability to do maintenance or cannot afford to hire a contractor. The annual program collects more than a thousand volunteers that scrape, prime and paint homes in both Hennepin and Ramsey counties and neighboring cities at no cost to the homeowner. This year, volunteers from companies, congregations, civic groups and schools will paint homes throughout the summer, with the primary focus on the weekend of Aug. 5-6.

To qualify for the Paint-A-Thon program, homeowners must:

• Own and occupy a single-family home (no two-story homes,) in need of painting, but not major repairs

• Live in Hennepin or Ramsey counties or neighboring cities

• Be 60 years of age or older, or have a permanent physical disability

• Meet monthly income guidelines

For further information or to request an application, call the Metro Paint-A-Thon office at 612-276-1579 or email mchandler@gmcc.org.

Deadline to apply is April 14.