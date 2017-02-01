Students make homemade blankets for cancer patients

< > McKinley Elementary School teacher Jeanne Baker thanked the fourth graders at McKinley Elementary School for donating fleece tie blankets to cancer patients at the Minnesota Oncology clinic in Fridley. During her speech, Baker reminded the students how far a kind gesture can go. (Sun Focus photo by Sam Lenhart)

Cancer patients at the Minnesota Oncology clinic in Fridley will have something special to keep them warm during the winter months. Fourth grade students at McKinley Elementary School in Ham Lake donated 104 fleece tie blankets to patients receiving care at the Fridley clinic. The class of 143 students made fleece tie blankets during a Crafts Day before departing for winter break. Minnesota Oncology staff picked up the blankets from McKinley Elementary School on Jan. 19 and personally thanked the students for their warm and thoughtful donation.