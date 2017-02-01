Focus region calendar of events

Friday, Feb. 3

Green Book Fair, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Fridley Community Center, 6085 7th Street NE, Fridley.

Join the Fridley Senior Program for the very popular free Green Book Fair. Participants can bring in books to recycle with other readers, as well as pick up new books to read. There is no limit to the books that can be taken, but due to popularity of recycling, participants are asked to limit drop off of books to 30 per person.

Sunday, Feb. 5

First Lutheran Church Open Table, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 1555 40th Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

All are welcome to join for a free and nutritious community meal. Community meals are served the first Sunday of each month and are generously supported by an ELCA Domestic Hunger Grant.

Contact 763-788-9653 with questions or visit www.flcch.org.

Monday, Feb. 6

Mounds View Sons of Norway annual game night, 7 p.m. at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, 8211 Red Oak Drive, Mounds View.

Mounds View Sons of Norway is hosting their annual game night. Games include bingo, with prizes, as well as other board games and card games. Feel free to bring games of your own. All ages welcome.

READ Dogs, 6-7:45 p.m. at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

Participants may register for a 15-minute one-on-one session with a therapy animal. Registration is required.

Contact Brianna Belanger at 763-706-3683.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

“It’s a Mystery to Me” – Meet Twin Cities Sisters in Crime, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

Mystery lovers are invited to a panel discussion featuring five local mystery authors, Midge Bubany, Jessie Chandler, Sheyna Galyan, Christine Husom, and Barbara Deese. This event is free and open to the public.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Free Dollars into Sense class, 10-11:30 a.m. at the Anoka County Human Services Center, 1201 89th Ave, Blaine.

Anoka County presents a free class that will teach how to track expenses, put together a spending plan, goal setting, credit, and where to get additional help and resources. To register, call University of Minnesota Extension, Anoka County at 763-755-1280. Register at least three days prior to attend.

Friday, Feb. 10

IC Music Ministry “Cabaret Dinner Theatre,” 6 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 4030 Jackson St. NE, Columbia Heights.

Enjoy a buffet dinner followed by a music and variety show featuring songs and skits from “Around the World.” Reserved seat tickets are required. For tickets or information, call 763-788-9062 or visit www.ICCSonline.org.

This event will also take place on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

42A Legislative Town Hall Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m. at Shoreview City Hall, 4600 Victoria St. N, Shoreview.

Residents are invited to a Legislative Town Hall with Sen. Isaacson and Rep. Randy Jessup. This is a valuable opportunity for community members to ask questions and discuss plans for this legislative session.

42B Legislative Town Hall Meeting, 12-1:30 p.m. at Vadnais Heights City Hall, 800 Co Rd E East, Vadnais Heights.

Residents are invited to a Legislative Town Hall with Sen. Isaacson, Rep. Becker-Finn and a Department of Revenue tax expert. This will be an opportunity for community members to ask questions about recent changes to the tax code and discuss plans for this legislative session. This portion of the meeting will begin at 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13

Protecting drinking water in Anoka County, 6 p.m. at Andover City Hall Council Chambers, 1685 Crosstown Blvd NW, Andover.

Whether you get your water from a private well or from a public water supply, what do you know, and what should you know about the protection of our drinking water? In this community program presented by League of Women Voters ABC (Anoka, Blaine, Coon Rapids area) learn what the newly-published information in the Anoka County Geologic Atlas tells us about the vulnerability of our ground water supply and learn how public water suppliers ensure the safety of the water that’s sent to homes, businesses, and institutions. Presenters will be Jamie Schurbon from the Anoka Conservation District and Tannie Eshnauer from the Minnesota Department of Health.

A light supper and social hour will begin at 6 p.m. in the Andover City Hall Senior Center, followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers.

Email questions to lwvabc@gmail.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

1st Annual Daddy Daughter Dance, 6-8 p.m. at Mounds View Community Center Ballroom, 5394 Edgewood Drive, Mounds View.

The Mounds View Police Department is hosting its first annual father daughter dance. This dance is an evening with a goal of strengthening families, while building the bond between fathers and daughters (or father figures, grandpas, uncles, etc.) The dance will feature dinner, dancing, DJ, activities at the table, and photography. Tickets are available for $25 per couple, and $10 per additional child. If you need assistance with purchasing tickets, contact Pinewood Elementary School at 763-784-4006 or the Mounds View Police Department at 763-717-4070.

Anti-Valentine’s Day Party, 4-5:30 p.m. at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

Not feeling the love this Valentine’s Day? Celebrate your aversion to romance with food, crafts and games at the library. For grades 5-12. No registration is required.

Thursday, Feb. 16

HeightsNEXT Comprehensive Plan Committee, 6-8 p.m. in history room at Columbia Heights Library, 3939 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

Residents are invited to share their thoughts about what they would like to see changed in the city.

Saturday, Feb. 18

HeightsNEXT meeting, 11:30-1 p.m. in the community room at Columbia Heights Library, 3939 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

HeightsNEXT is an informal group of Columbia Heights residents and stakeholders who wish to create a more welcoming, vibrant and sustainable community.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Pancake breakfast to support SACA, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 1555 40th Avenue NE, Columbia Heights.

Breakfast will include pancakes, sausage links and scrambled eggs. All proceeds will benefit Southern Anoka Community Assistance, a non-profit food shelf in Columbia Heights. Tickets are $5 for ages 13 and up, $3 for ages 12 and under, and $15 maximum per family. Each dollar donated can purchase about eight pounds of food for local families in need.