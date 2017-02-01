February Reading Series event at Banfill-Locke

Those interested in the literary arts are invited to gather at Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, to hear from featured writers Bao Phi and Elizabeth Weir.

The 2017 Reading Series is presented in partnership with the Anoka County Library and is co-curated by writers Margaret Hasse and Clarence White. This series was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Art and Cultural Heritage Fund.

About the authors Bao Phi (Submitted photo)

Bao Phi has been a performance poet since 1991. A two-time Minnesota Grand Slam champion and a National Poetry Slam finalist, he has performed as a featured artist all over the United States, has appeared on HBO Presents Russell Simmons Def Poetry, and a poem of his appeared in the 2006 Best American Poetry anthology. He has been a City Pages and Star Tribune Artist of the Year. He is currently Program Director at the Loft Literary Center, where he started as a receptionist 15 years ago. His first collection of poems, Sông I Sing, was published by Coffee House Press in 2011. His second collection of poems, Thousand Star Hotel, will be published in summer of 2017, also by Coffee House, for which he was selected by Minnesota Monthly as Author of the Year. His first children’s book, to be illustrated by Thi Bui and will be published by Capstone Press in the fall of 2017. Elizabeth Weir (Submitted photo)

Elizabeth Weir grew up in England, worked as an RN in South Africa and settled in Minnesota with her husband and two sons. She enjoys words and was fortunate to receive four SASE/Jerome Writer-to-Writer grants to study with poets, John Caddy, Richard Riechard, Deborah Keenan and Todd Boss. Her work has been published in many small presses, and in April 2016, North Star Press of St. Cloud published her first book of poetry, “High on Table Mountain.”

Future scheduled writers for the 2017 reading series include Sun Yung Shin and Michael Kleber-Diggs (March 10), Julie Schumacher and May Lee-Yang (April 14), Patricia Kirkpatrick and May Losure (May 12), and Diego Vazquez Jr. and the NorthWords Writers (June 9).

Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts is located at 6666 East River Road in Fridley.

For more information email info@banfill-locke.org or call 763-574-1850.

