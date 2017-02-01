Fairview Clinics using gene-based treatment to save lives, improve care and reduce costs

Often called the “silent killer,” high blood pressure impacts one in three American adults, costs the nation $46 billion annually and kills nearly a thousand Americans every day. To radically improve health outcomes and drive a healthier future for patients, Fairview’s clinics in Fridley, Columbia Heights and New Brighton are embarking on a yearlong research study involving gene-specific treatment protocols.

“We believe we can dramatically cut the time, cost and side effects involved in managing high blood pressure through the use of gene-specific treatment protocols,” said Dang Tran, MD, vice president of medical practice, Fairview Medical Group, and principal investigator for the study.

Qualified patients may have the opportunity to enroll in the randomized controlled clinical research trial, which is believed to be the largest prospective study of personalized medicine for the treatment of high blood pressure ever conducted.

Fairview’s clinics in Fridley, Columbia Heights and New Brighton are among eight Fairview clinics throughout Minnesota to participate in the study, which will include more than 800 patients.

To conduct the study, Fairview has entered into a clinical research agreement with Geneticure, a Minnesota-based pharmacogenomics testing company. Early research indicates Geneticure’s patented genetic test can help clinicians personalize hypertension treatment resulting in faster, better care.

“The implications for the nation’s health are staggering,” says Bob Beacher, RPh, president, Shared Clinical Services, Fairview. “Uncontrolled hypertension contributes to strokes, coronary heart disease and cardiovascular disease. The findings from this research could transform the health of an entire population.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with Fairview to complete this prospective research study,” says Scott Snyder, Geneticure co-founder and president. “It takes a special health care organization to appreciate the science behind this treatment option as well as to have the reach and resources to make the most out of it for patient care.”