Totino Grace basketball hosts fundraiser for Ralph Reeder Food Shelf

The Totino Grace High School Basketball Team is sponsoring a fundraiser/food drive benefiting the Ralph Reeder Food Shelf in New Brighton, during the Totino Grace High School vs. Irondale High School basketball games Monday, Feb. 6, at Totino Grace. The school’s freshman teams play at 4 p.m., JV and B squad teams play at 5:30, and the varsity teams play at 7 p.m.



Cash donations, non-perishable food items and personal care products will be collected. All donators will receive $2 off normal admission fee.

Totino Grace is located at 1350 Gardena Avenue NE, Fridley.