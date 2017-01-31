SBA’s Emerging Leaders initiative set to help entrepreneurs

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Minnesota District Office is accepting applications to a FREE mini-MBA training program for small to medium-sized business owners and CEOs in the Twin Cities and surrounding suburbs. The deadline to apply is March 1.

The Emerging Leaders training focuses on small, poised-for-growth companies with potential for job creation. The seven-month intensive, executive entrepreneurship education series includes approximately 100 hours of classroom time per participant and provides the opportunity for small business owners to work with experienced mentors, attend workshops and develop connections with their peers, city leaders and financial communities.

The Emerging Leaders initiative has been a catalyst for expanding opportunities for underserved communities. Graduates have reported that nearly 70 percent achieved revenue growth and over 80 percent created new jobs or retained all existing jobs. Graduates have secured federal, state, local and tribal contract awards over $700 million nationwide.

Local recruitment for the 2017 training cycle is underway at the Minnesota SBA district office and classes are scheduled to begin in April.

To be eligible to participate, the small businesses must:

– Be located in the cities of Minneapolis or St. Paul or surrounding suburb,

– Generate revenues between $400,000 and $10 million,

– Have been in business for at least three years,

– Have at least one employee besides the CEO participant,

– Be committed to attend 13 workshops and complete required course-work.

Interested small business owners are invited to learn more about the initiative at sba.gov/emergingleaders and download the one page application at sba.gov/node/1557006. Then send it to SBA Minnesota District Office’s Sarah Swenty at sarah.swenty@sba.gov. Add Minnesota Emerging Leaders Application to the subject line.

Classes will begin mid-April and will be held every other week through early November. There is no charge to participants; the only costs are the CEO’s time and commitment to complete the curriculum.