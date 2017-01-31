Northern Stacks site awarded cleanup grant

The Metropolitan Council recently awarded Hyde Development’s Northern Stacks site in Fridley $1 million in Livable Communities funds.

The former weaponry plant, which is undergoing a multiphase overhaul, was awarded the largest share of the $2.8 million in Livable Communities grants approved by the Metropolitan Council this month.

The grant will go toward the fourth and final phase of cleanup which includes soil remediation, mitigation, and demolition at a vacant 22-acre site that was used by the former Naval Industrial Reserve Ordinance Plant for manufacturing. Once the site it cleared it will be used for two industrial buildings.

“The largest share of these grants is for brownfield cleanup,” said Council Chair Adam Duininck in a statement. “I can’t emphasize enough the contribution that cleanup grants make toward redeveloping and restoring vibrancy to vacant and industrialized land in the region.”

The 122-acre property is the largest in-fill commercial redevelopment in the Twin Cities, which already counts BAE Systems, MB2 raceway, Dero Bike Racks and Everest Climbing Industries as tenants.

Additional funding for the redevelopment of the site have come from Fridley tax increment financing and millions in grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The second largest chunk of change was awarded to Minneapolis for six projects around the city, including $406,000 to clean up a former foundry, junk yard and gas station in the North Loop. Other projects approved for funding include asbestos removal for new office space at the former Woolworth Building in Saint Paul and pollution cleanup for new medical office space on France Avenue in Edina.

Since the Livable Communities program began in the mid-1990s, the Met Council has approved over $347 million in grants and cleaned nearly 2,300 acres of polluted property for redevelopment.

