Irondale falls shy of Anoka in midst of losing streak

By Matthew Davis

Contributing Writer

Four players scored in double figures, but Irondale fell short at home against Anoka in search of a end to a mid-season slump.



Irondale lost 69-64 to the Tornadoes on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for its sixth-straight loss boys basketball loss in the midst of a seven-game losing streak. The Knights (4-10, 0-7) haven’t won since Dec. 29, a 75-63 win over Hastings.



Sonam Paichang and Aden Price led the Knights with 15 points apiece against Anoka. Sean Sutherlin added 13, and Kiaren Ward chipped in 11.

Irondale didn’t have enough answers for Anoka’s Jacob Phipps who had a double double of 21 points and 12 rebounds. Addison Ostendorf also gave the Knights trouble with 18 points.



The Knights trailed 23-21 at halftime and kept things close throughout the second half. Irondale also stuck close for a half with Park Center on Friday, Jan. 20.



Irondale trailed 36-35 at the break, but the Pirates pulled away in the second half for a 95-69 rout. Price scored a team high 17 points, and Sutherlin hit 16. Paichang added 15. Ward chipped in six.

The Knights had their hands full with Park Center’s Jarius Cook who scored a game high 21 points. DJ Purnell and Derrick Ogechi scored 13 and 12 points respectively for the Pirates.



Irondale faced Andover on Tuesday and press deadline. The Knights will host Spring Lake Park on Friday at 7 p.m.



Knights drop three straight



Irondale’s girls basketball team ran into a tougher stretch of its Northwest Suburban Conference schedule in losing three consecutive games Jan. 13-20.



The Knights lost at Mounds View, 66-48, on Jan. 13 followed by defeats against Anoka and Park Center last week. Both Anoka and Park Center went to the Class AAAA state girls basketball tournament last year.



Against Anoka, Sophie Findell scored a team-high 14 points for the Knights in a 68-54 loss on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Knights had their hands full against the Tornadoes tandem of Brittany Bogartz and Abby Slater who had 23 and 20 points respectively.



Irondale didn’t have much luck with No. 9-ranked Park Center either in a 78-41 loss on Friday, Jan. 20. The Pirates buried the Knights with seven three-pointers.

Contact the Sun Focus sports writers at sunfocus@ecm-inc.com.