U.S. citizenship class for immigrants

Mounds View Adult Education is holding a citizenship class for immigrants that plan to become a U.S. citizen.



The class will prepare participants for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services interview and 100 question test that is required for citizenship. During this eight-week course, participants will study early U.S. history, the Constitution and the government.



The course will run on Wednesdays from March 1 to April 26 from 6-8 p.m. Classes will be held at Silver View Plaza, 2558 County Highway 10 in Mounds View.



USCIS documents will be provided, as well as assistance completing forms if needed.



All students must be able to read and write as required for citizenship.

To register, call 651-621-6250 or visit the Mounds View Adult Education office, 2574 Mounds View Blvd., Mounds View. All students must register by Monday, Feb. 27.