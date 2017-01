Totino-Grace’s Dan Forbord moves the puck against Brady Swanstrom of Champlin Park in action earlier this season. The Totino-Grace boys hockey team is now 8-8-1 overall, with four wins out of the last five games. The Eagles defeated Spring Lake Park, Irondale, Coon Rapids and Champlin Park. The Eagles tied the AC Wings 6-6 in overtime. Next up for the Eagles is Osseo, Spring Lake Park again and Irondale. (Photo by Brian Flanary)