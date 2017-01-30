Police reports from Columbia Heights from Jan. 12-18

Theft, burglary

• Transaction card fraud was reported Jan. 12 on the 800 block of 45th Avenue Northeast in Hilltop.

• A wallet was reported stolen Jan. 14 on the 700 block of 45th Avenue Northeast in Hilltop.

• Shoplifting was reported Jan. 14 on the 800 block of 45th Avenue Northeast in Hilltop.

• Theft from a vehicle in a garage was reported Jan. 16 on the 1000 block of 41st Avenue Northeast in Hilltop.

• Cell phone theft was reported Jan. 16 on the 800 block of 49th Avenue Northeast in Hilltop.

• Theft of services was reported Jan. 17 on the intersection of 45th Avenue Northeast and McLeod Street Northeast.

• Theft was reported Jan. 18 on the 4000 block of Central Avenue Northeast.

Criminal property damage

• A side of a building was reported to be vandalized with gang graffiti on Jan. 13 on the 4500 block of Central Avenue Northeast in Hilltop.

• A hit and run damage to property was reported Jan. 13 on the 200 block of 42nd Avenue Northeast.

• Broken windows were reported Jan. 13 on the 3800 block of Tyler Street Northeast.

— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers