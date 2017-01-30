Allina Health announces restricted visitor guidelines for all hospitals

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 31, Allina Health is implementing restricted visitor guidelines at all its hospitals to protect all patients, visitors and staff due to influenza:
- Children under the age of five are asked not to visit patients.
- Visitors who are sick should refrain from visiting patients in the hospital.
- If you or your child has a cough or sore throat, please wear a mask while in our building.
- Compassionate exceptions may be considered based on a patient’s critical condition/prognosis. Talk to a nurse.
Hospital officials ask that at all times, please cover your cough. Please wash your hands or use the antibacterial hand cleanser we provide throughout our facilities.
Allina Health hospitals include:
– Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis
– Buffalo Hospital
– Cambridge Medical Center
– District One Hospital, Faribault
– Mercy Hospital, Coon Rapids
– Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus, Fridley
– New Ulm Medical Center
– Owatonna Hospital
– Phillips Eye Institute, Minneapolis
– Regina Hospital, Hastings
– River Falls Area Hospital, River Falls, Wis.
– St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee
– United Hospital, St. Paul