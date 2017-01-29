Police reports from Fridley Jan. 12-18

Theft, burglary

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle Jan. 13 on the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

• A vehicle was reported stolen Jan. 13 on the 6500 block of East River Road NE.

• A vehicle was reported stolen Jan. 14 on the 1600 block of 69th Avenue NE.

• A television and gaming system were reported stolen Jan. 14 on the 1300 block of Hillwind Road NE.

• A female was reported for shoplifting Jan. 14 on the 5600 block of University Avenue NE.

• A burglary was reported Jan. 14 on the 5600 block of Polk Street NE.

• Property damage was reported Jan. 14 on the 7800 block of East River Road NE.

• A theft was reported Jan. 16 on the 6500 block of Anoka Street NE.

• A theft was reported Jan. 16 on the 5600 block of University Avenue NE.

• A trailer was reported Jan. 16 on the 8200 block of Main Street NE.

• A theft was reported Jan. 17 on the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE.

• A theft was reported Jan. 17 on the 5900 block of University Avenue NE.

• Counterfeit currency was reported Jan. 18 on the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

Driving while intoxicated

• A female was arrested for DWI Jan. 15 on the 7100 block of East River Road NE.

Criminal property damage

• Property damage was reported Jan. 12 on the 200 block of South Commerce Circle NE.

• A male was reported for property damage Jan. 13 on the 5000 block of 3rd Street NE.

• A residential window was reported damaged Jan. 15 on the 5100 block of 3rd Street NE.

• A hit and run was reported Jan. 17 on the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE.

• Property damage was reported Jan. 18 on the 6300 block of 7th Street NE.

• A vehicle was keyed Jan. 18 on the 6100 block of Star Lane NE.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers